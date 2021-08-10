Cancel
New York City, NY

New Lawsuit Accuses Prince Andrew of Rape

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew alleging that the Duke of York had raped and sexually abused her when she was 17, as reported by the New York Times. Giuffre, 38, has been one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, having said in previous court documents that he had forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew multiple times when she was a teenager. Andrew, the second-born son of Queen Elizabeth II, has previously denied Giuffre’s allegations, saying he has “no recollection” of meeting her.

