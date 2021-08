In September last year, YouTube launched its TikTok competitor, Shorts, in India. The feature rolled out in the US in beta earlier this year, with a worldwide release following in July. Although YouTube Shorts is now available in over 100 countries, it hasn’t managed to gain the same amount of traction as its competitors, TikTok and Instagram Reels. To encourage more people to create for the platform, YouTube has set up a $100 million fund, and it will pay creators up to $10,000 per month for creating short videos for the platform.