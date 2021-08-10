Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors. In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}

fashionista.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Hamish Bowles
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Brands#Brand Ambassadors#Fashion House#Tiffany Co#Harper S Bazaar#Business Of Fashion#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video

Oh, how Beyoncé has blessed us over the past week. First, she provided us with a cinematic sneak peek at Ivy Park's Rodeo collection, then she gave us a rare interview (complete with anecdotes about Queen Bey's beykeeping!), and now she's gifted us with an even rarer treat: a glimpse of her and Jay-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies. For the...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Rihanna’s A Billionaire: Crowned Richest Female In Music Surpassing Even Kylie Jenner

Rihanna’s net worth has skyrocketed over the past few years, and ‘Forbes’ just announced that the singer has become a billionaire and the richest female musician. Rihanna, 33, did sing the praises of “Work” back in 2016, and it’s all paying off! The ANTI singer was named a billionaire on Wednesday August 4 by Forbes. The financial magazine said that Rihanna has a $1.7 billion net worth, and it named her as the richest woman in music, and she’s the second wealthiest female entertainer, right behind Oprah Winfrey.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold...
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Blue Ivy, 9, Looks Nearly As Tall As Beyonce In New IVY PARK Kids Ad: Plus, See Twins Rumi & Sir All Grown Up

Beyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir looked so grown up in a new campaign video for IVY PARK Kids. Beyonce’s little ones stole the show in a new campaign advertisement that celebrated the launch of IVY PARK Kids, an extension of the superstar’s widely-popular IVY PARK x Adidas collection. Queen Bey, 39, appeared in the campaign video alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, who all looked so grown up as they sported attire from the new clothing line. And of course, Beyonce looked fabulous herself while matching with all three of her children. See Beyonce and her kids in the campaign video HERE.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Yeehaw! Beyonce’s Ivy Park Rodeo Collection Has a Western Flair: Details

Giddy up! Beyoncé’s Ivy Park has another collection in the works and it has a major — and we mean major — western spin. Think: cowboy boots, denim chaps and cow print. The drop, which is appropriately called Ivy Park Rodeo, was inspired by the influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls and is a celebration of “the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture,” the brand said in a press release.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe & Anitta Star in 2021 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

The 2021 issue of the magazine, which launched online on Monday (July 19), also features pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta in its pages. The "Savage" rapper is one of three cover stars this year, aside from the No. 1 ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka and model-actress Leyna Bloom, the first transgender cover model in the 58 installments of SI Swimsuit and the first trans person of color featured in the magazine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Jay-Z And Beyoncé Like To Eat, According To Chef Kwame Onwuachi - Exclusive

We know a lot about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's lavish lifestyle — from their penchant for Porsches (per Fabulous Life) to their collection of mansions in locations ranging from New York to Los Angeles to New Orleans (via Street Easy). Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are humans like the rest of us, and that means they eat. But, what? It's hard to imagine them scarfing down Cheetos in a six-figure vehicle, or chomping on some popcorn in that house in the Hamptons which Behind the Hedges reported was worth $26 million. So what does please the palates of a couple worth, according to Forbes, over $1 billion?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Gives Her Twist on Summer’s Boldest Trends in a Cutout Skirt & ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Katie Holmes brought two of summer’s biggest trends out to run errands over the weekend in New York. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped out and about in Manhattan on Sunday in relaxed attire, matching a black crop top to a peek-a-boo cutout white skirt. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s windowed designs.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Jay Z Rocking Ivy Park In The East Hamptons Is A Whole Mood

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Do you really need to pay for promo when you’re Beyonce and your husband is Jay Z…. Hov came through dripping in Ivy Park swag while supporting his queen – the Queen Bey — on a humble flex, from the East Hamptons, that had #BlackTwitter questioning if the goat is in a modeling phase of his career. Jay’s longtime photographer Lenny S. originally posted the photo of the billionaire rocking an orange two-piece set from the upcoming adidas x Ivy Park collection. The Ivy Park account then reposted the image with the caption: “flexpark.” He completed the look with a white bucket hat.

Comments / 1

Community Policy