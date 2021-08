Former UFC champion Chris Weidman shared his latest health update after undergoing a second surgery on the broken leg he suffered at UFC 261. Weidman suffered one of the most horrific injuries we have ever seen inside the Octagon back in April when his leg snapped on a checked kick against Uriah Hall. Weidman immediately went down in pain and was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery on the broken limb. The initial thought was that the surgery was successful, and Weidman even started getting back into the gym, but he suffered a setback in his recovery, and “The All-American” was forced to undergo a second surgery on the shattered limb.