Deepika Padukone Salutes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 25 Years In Indian Cinema

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand, operatic style of filmmaking, will now train his sights on the small screen with Netflix series “Heeramandi.” The series is set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years,” Bhansali tells Variety. “It’s very vast and ambitious.” The series will explore themes of love, betrayal, succession and politics in the ‘kothas’ or bordellos of Heeramandi through three generations of courtesans. The filmmaker’s trademark larger than...