Deepika Padukone Salutes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 25 Years In Indian Cinema

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, on Aug. 9, 2021, got nostalgic as she recalled working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the occasion of the filmmaker completing 25 years in the Indian film industry. Taking to her Instagram Story, Padukone penned a heartfelt note for the National Award-winning director. The actor revealed an unheard anecdote and shared that after her blockbuster debut film “Om […]

www.thefloridastar.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Person
Deepika Padukone
Person
Bhansali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Leela#New Delhi#Bollywood#Instagram Story
