LaVar Ball sports 'I Told You So!' hat at LiAngelo's debut

By Michael Mulford
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LaVar Ball spoke it into existence — almost.

With his middle son, LiAngelo, playing for the Charlotte Hornets summer league team, LaVar is on the cusp of having all three of his sons in the NBA.

LiAngelo has had a few opportunities to get his foot in the league’s door, yet COVID-19 and an ankle injury put his NBA dreams on hold over the last two seasons.

But, with an impressive showing in the summer league with the Hornets, LiAngelo could find himself on the Hornets roster alongside his younger brother, LaMelo.

Sitting courtside in Las Vegas to watch LiAngelo, LaVar Ball sported an ‘I Told You So!’ Big Baller Brand hat to show the world he was right all along about his three boys.

Check out the image below posted by Boardroom’s Twitter page.

