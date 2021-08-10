Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Is stashed Boston Celtics point guard prospect Yam Madar ready for the NBA?

By Justin Quinn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEDo7_0bNP3okQ00
NBA/Twitter

After generating 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas Summer League — a stat line that didn’t do justice to his active hands and high motor — stashed Boston Celtics point guard Yam Madar made his first statement toward making the Celtics’ regular-season roster.

But was it enough to guarantee him a spot with Boston in 2020-21 or do we need to see more from the Israeli floor general to seal the deal? The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” have “The A-List” host A. Sherrod Blakely on to talk about Madar’s NBA readiness after his summer league debut.

After helping the summer Celtics dig out of a 10-point hole to start their stay in Sin City, it’s tempting to jump to conclusions about the Beit Dagan native.

But watch the video embedded above to get a range of views on where Yam Madar is at in terms of making his NBA debut — and becoming a contributor for Boston in this coming season.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yam Madar
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#The Atlanta Hawks#Israeli#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 blockbuster Kevin Love-Al Horford offseason swaps

We knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were shopping Collin Sexton this offseason, but Kevin Love’s name has seemingly now been added to the trade block for what feels like the 500th time since being dealt to the Land in 2014. With the Boston Celtics acquiring two big men in Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Kemba Walker last month, landing Love seems superfluous given the center depth.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Jayson Tatum, Ime Udoka Fire Back After Kevin Durant Chirps Celtics

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka have no time for Kevin Durant’s attempts to dunk on the Boston Celtics. Tatum, Durant and Udoka all were part of Team USA,...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.
NBAPosted by
CBS Boston

Celtics, Free Agent Point Guard Dennis Schroder Reportedly Talking Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics’ search for a point guard may be ending soon, with the team reportedly holding contract talks with free agent Dennis Schroder. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report first reported Boston’s interest in the former Lakers point guard on Friday afternoon, with Hoops Hype’s Michael Soto reporting that the two sides could agree on a one or two-year deal with a player option. Talks between Schroder and Boston are “ongoing,” according to Fischer. Schroder would give the Celtics a solid scorer at point guard, which the team has been searching for since shipping out Kemba Walker this summer. Though...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Boston Celtics Interested In Veteran Point Guard

With the departure of Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics are in need of help at point guard. According to a new report, Los Angeles Lakers castoff Dennis Schroder could be in the mix on the other side of that historic NBA rivalry. Schroder was one of the Lakers’ big offseason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy