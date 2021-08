The housing market isn’t just hot for homebuyers—Wall Street banks are throwing their hats into the ring, too. The only difference is these investment firms, banks, and pension funds are mainly unbothered by the rising price tags. Single-family rentals are the target for these financial institutions, as rising home prices keep many buyers from purchasing and instead, looking toward larger suburban homes to rent. CNN reports that some analysts say this could improve the rental sector’s standards and offer more choices in desirable neighborhoods, but anecdotal evidence from tenants says otherwise.