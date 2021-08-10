Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Meijer Giving College Students Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thinking about it, there sure has been so many incentives this year to go out and get a good job, and to get vaccinated. Our State of Michigan of course giving us a chance to win $1Million dollars to get vaccinated, and Drawings for $50k Daily. Drawings if you remember were open to legal United States residents living in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older. It may be too late to enter, but there are still more drawings on the way. So good luck.

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Bellevue, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Kids#Covid 19#College Of The Ozarks#Our State Of Michigan#Drawings#Meijer President Ceo#Americans#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

How To Buy Your Own Michigan Island

Have you been dreaming of an island getaway? Here's your unique opportunity to OWN an island in Michigan where you can get away and stay away. After you visit, you may not want to leave! Go get your checkbook!. The house located at 574 Red Road in Michigamme is for...
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

World-Famous “Stratosphere Man” (1889-1951), Buried in Lansing

He was known as “The Stratosphere Man” due to his acrobatic stunts. His name was Arzeno Eugene Selden, born in 1889 in the Clinton County, Michigan town of Eagle. Growing up in Eagle, he became fascinated with the aerial acrobatics he witnessed at local circuses and carnivals. Arzeno would try some of these out for himself, using ropes that were hanging in the family barn. He would stand up in a loft, grab the rope, and swing down, attempting to match the aerial tricks that impressed him so much.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Top 10 Home Generators For Michiganders

With all the storm damage that has led to power outages in the last few days, I'm sure there are a lot of people out there in the market for a home generator. Here are 10 of the best. Most people don't think about a home generator until a storm...
Grand Ledge, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Add Grand Ledge to the List of Schools Making Mask Wearing Mandatory

The coronavirus numbers in Michigan are growing as our kids are getting ready to head back to school and in-person learning. At Monday night's school board meeting, the vote was 5 - 2, in favor of mask mandates for all Grand Ledge students, staff, and faculty. This comes as Michigan's coronavirus numbers are up and we now face the highly contagious Delta variant.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Firefighters Rally to Help Cancer Survivor With Roof Damage [VIDEO]

A Michigan woman and her family are grateful for the help of local firefighters who have rolled up their sleeves after storms severely damaged her roof. Nancy is a 10-year cancer survivor. The Hamtramck home where she has lived for more than 50 years sustained severe damage last month when storms devasted parts of the Detroit area. Her daughter Teresa Rush says they've contacted several roofing companies to repair the damage but nothing has worked out so far.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Secretary of State Should Keep The Appointment-Only System

When Michigan Secretary of State offices switched to an appointment-only approach, I am not going to lie, I really did not see an issue with it. However, as I saw more and more people consistently struggling to get said appointments and still have to wait far past their appointment times, I did start to get more uneasy about it...until I experienced it for myself.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Crazy Housing Market Continues

If you're trying to buy a house right now or you just currently bought one, you know how insane the market is right now. I actually just bought my second house and man, was it way easier buying a couple of years ago. Buying this house seemed impossible. I put...
AccidentsPosted by
1240 WJIM

7 Plane Crashes in 7 Days for This Pilot Ends at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.
Huron County, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

The Old Kilmanagh General Store in Huron County

The Huron County town of Kilmanagh has a few things going for it:. 1) It's secluded out in the Michigan Thumb countryside. 2) It has a handful of old buildings remaining, including... 3) One of the coolest old general stores in the state. Francis Thompson from Ireland was one of...
Webberville, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

“Then-and-Now” Photos of Webberville, 1900s-2000s

The town that was to become Webberville (sometimes incorrectly called 'Webbersville') was settled in 1837 by Ephraim Meech. In 1840 a post office began operating under the name 'Phelpstown' named after townsman David Phelps. In 1850, the village was re-named LeRoy, after one of two things: either the town of...
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Is There A New Downtown Rooftop Spot Opening At The Old Rumrunners?

Who remembers partying at this place back in the day?. Rumrunners Dueling Piano Bar. You might not remember your nights there but you do remember the commercials right?. Just in case you forgot where it used to be, think the corner of Michigan and Larch. If it were still there now, it would be right across the street from Jackson Field and Capital City Market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy