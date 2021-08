News is picking up as we inch closer to fall camp and actual football. Read all about it below. Can Bronco’s Shakir have a record-breaking season?. Khalil Shakir may be the most complete and talented wide receiver Boise State has ever had, but can he get the records to show it? Last year he was on pace to set the single-season record for receptions, fall just short in receiver yards and be in the ballpark of touchdowns if he were to have played a full season. What could he end up with this year? Time will tell.