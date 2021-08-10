Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
westplainsdailyquill.net
 6 days ago

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner) 2. Class Act by Stuart Woods - 9780593331675 - (Penguin Publishing Group) This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Stuart Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isbn#The Apple Store#Penguin Publishing Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Relationshipsidownloadblog.com

How to share Apple Books with family members

The Apple Books app is an excellent way to catch up on some reading, especially if you own an iPad. There are plenty of e-books available on Apple Books, but you cannot donate or pass on a book to someone after you’re done reading it. You’d have to pass on the iPad, which isn’t very ideal. Luckily, Apple allows you to share your Books with family members thanks to Family Sharing.
Books & Literaturekdmanews.com

Top Five Favorite Books

So, today is National Book Lovers Day and it made me realize, sadly, that I don’t read paperback books anymore. However, in honor of this holiday, I thought it would be fun to breakdown what my five favorite books are. By the way, this was a hard list because all of these books are classic, in my opinion.
Books & Literaturevtcng.com

Friends Book Store now open at library

The Friends Book Store is now open at the South Burlington Public Library during library hours. The collection of used fiction, non-fiction, young adult, youth and children’s books previously at Wheeler House on Dorset Street is now in The Friends Book Store located on the second floor of the new library in City Center. Volunteers from the Friends of the South Burlington Library operate and staff the store. For more, go to southburlingtonlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner. 2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro,...
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

*Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “The Official Harry Potter Baking Book,” Joanna Farrow. 3. “She Dared: Bethany Hamilton,” Jenni L. Walsh. 4. “Uni Goes to School (Uni the Unicorn),” Amy Krouse Rosenthal. 5. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” Holly Jackson. 6. “Rocks and...
manisteenews.com

Manistee comic book store joins nationwide event

MANISTEE — Rebel’s Sanctuary in Manistee is taking part in Free Comic Book Day, an event happening at comic book stores across the nation Saturday. “We’ll have over 50 titles available for people to pick up for free,” said Greg Hiltz, the store’s owner. “We’ll also have some candy and some water to give away, and they can pick up to five titles.”
Books & LiteratureThe Post and Courier

Review: Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir another highly crafted literary work

THE SECRET TO SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH. By Alison Bechdel. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 231 pages. $24. Like “Fun Home,” Alison Bechdel’s magnificent graphic memoir, her new work also uses a familiar scaffolding to build a book that seems brand-new and slightly unfamiliar. “The Secret of Superhuman Strength” is a highly crafted literary work. Following its graphic predecessors, “Superhuman Strength” gets its mojo from Bechdel’s blend of low-cult form and high-cult subject matter.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of August 16

Early Monday morning, Venus—planet of love, money, and all things that bring us pleasure—enters its home sign of Libra. Even if your ideals and desires once felt clear cut, self-evident to the point of dullness, there’s space now to see alternate potentialities, exceptions to each rule. Then on Thursday, Uranus retrograde begins. Uranus spends about five months of every year in retrograde motion; during these months, the frenetic pace of the world outside might slow, giving you the chance to reflect and process, to enact the inner change that you long for.
Moviesdailydead.com

Catalog From The Beyond: STEPHEN KING’S THE STAND (1994)

Mick Garris has long been a champion of horror, developing platforms for icons in the genre through series like Masters of Horror and the Post Mortem podcast. As a talented director in his own right, Garris had the unenviable task of holding down the fort in what many deem to be horror’s “rebuilding years” of the late ’ 80s and early ’90s. But he did so with style, producing work that tiptoed deftly between dark and fun in films like the bizarre, campy, incestuous feline flick Sleepwalkers. Apart from being a great movie, Sleepwalkers also kicked off a creative relationship between Garris and Stephen King, as Garris would go on to adapt not one, but two of King’s books into miniseries in an era when “event television” was still a thing. The first of which was a bold undertaking in bringing one of King’s biggest, most epic tales to the screen: ABC’s 1994 production of The Stand.
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple redesigns online store site, revives dedicated ‘Store’ tab

Apple has updated its Apple.com website to add a dedicated “Store” tab and debut a new design for the Apple Store Online. There’s a new “Store” tab in the top navigation bar on the website, which goes to a dedicated online store portal where customers can select from a product carousel with cards that include Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has 2 Great Movie Recommendations In Time For The Weekend

Stephen King is one of the most important and influential writers with over 60 published novels, 200 short stories, and five non-fiction books. He is best known for works like The Shining, Carrie, Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower series, and several other notable titles. If there is anyone whose opinion you should listen to about horror movies, it’s Stephen King.
Moviesthefocus.news

How old is Gordon Cormier? Age of Avatar: The Last Airbender star explored

How old is Gordon Cormier? On Thursday, 12 August, Netflix took to Twitter to finally reveal the actors who will be playing Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in the flesh. Taking on the role of Aang is child actor Gordon Cormier, known for Netflix’s Lost In Space (2019) and Stephen King’s adaption of The Stand (2020-21). But just what’s the age of the newcomer star?
bookriot.com

Episode 108 Was that for real?

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries based on real-life happenings. Not to be confused with our episode where we talk about mysteries we can’t believe are not based in reality. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more mystery/thriller recs and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy