Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Opinion: Prison nurseries make sense

themissouritimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the horror of after 40 weeks of pregnancy giving birth to your child and having your baby ripped from your arms hours later. There is no breastfeeding, no bonding, and no physical contact between mother and child. Sometimes a mother will never see her child again. Sadly, these heart-breaking...

themissouritimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Nursery#And Babies#Nurseries#The Idaho Legislature#The Missouri Legislature#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Missouri must open Medicaid eligibility to expansion population

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri must open its Medicaid eligibility to the expansion population, a judge ruled Tuesday morning. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said the Department of Social Services (DSS) cannot deny individuals who qualify under the expansion from enrolling in the MO HealthNet program. Additionally, those people cannot be subject to any additional restrictions or burdens than those already placed on Medicaid recipients.
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

What does the federal infrastructure package mean for Missouri?

Congress is debating the massive $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act touted as the largest long-term investment in competitiveness and infrastructure in nearly a century. The investment will “make life better for millions of Missouri residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the U.S. to win the 21st century,” according to the White House.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".

Comments / 0

Community Policy