On the heels of releasing their first ever live album, 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki, Finnish death doom metallers Swallow The Sun will release a new album – Moonflowers on November 19th via Century Media Records. Along with some of the album formats, there will also come a full bonus album featuring very special instrumental versions of all the regular album tracks. This instrumental album has been composed for strings and recorded at Sipoo Church in Finland. The strings were performed by the group called TRIO NOX from Finland. Starting today, all these instrumental songs will be launched as animated videos, which were created by Dronicon Films — one by one every week, leading up to the first single release of the main album. Listen to the instrumental version of “Moonflowers Bloom In Misery (Trio NOX plays Moonflowers by Swallow the Sun)” right now!