The Carolina Hurricanes began their 2021 offseason trying to move past a disappointing second-round exit in the 2021 Playoffs. While the scorching hot Tampa Bay Lightning that defeated the Hurricanes would go on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year, elimination in round two was still far short of what this talented team envisioned. As the league has re-opened to signings and other transactions, general manager Don Waddell has re-tooled the bottom half of Carolina’s forward ranks in an effort to bring more scoring depth to the lineup, something that the Hurricanes had trouble consistently finding towards the tail end of the 2020-21 Season.