50 Discontinued Brands of Soda Pop

For many kids growing up in Michigan, it was pop. If you wanna call it soda, soda pop, soft drink, or carbonated beverage, fine. You know what I mean. The price of pop has changed drastically since I was a kid. I remember the International Harvester shop down on the corner from where I grew up – they had this pop machine that looked like one of those bathtub freezers. You open the lid, and there are all these yummy 10-ounce bottles of various kinds of pop, hanging between two steel rods, floating in ice cold water. You put a dime in the slot, slide the bottle of your choice toward the end, pull up, and the little gate opens and you have your pop.