Torres' sprained left thumb is expected to sideline him for 10 to 20 days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Torres suffered the injury while sliding into second base Sunday. It came at an unfortunate time for the young shortstop, as he was just starting to heat up at the plate, recording four multi-hit performances over his last six games. He'll now likely be out until sometime in late August, though the Yankees should be able to provide a clearer timeline after he visits with specialists in the next few days.