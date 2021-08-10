Cancel
What should the Royals do with MJ Melendez?

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals have promoted catcher MJ Melendez to Triple-A Omaha after he absolutely destroyed Double-A. In 79 games with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the 22-year old hit .285/.372/.628 and his 28 home runs tied for the most in the minor leagues. His performance is drawing national recognition with Jeff Passan...

