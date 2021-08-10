Mets desperately try to stop the bleeding as they host Nationals
The no-longer-in-first-place Mets (56-55) will look for any glimmer of hope as they try to save their season against the Nationals (50-62). The Mets have dropped five of eight to Washington this year, though the current Nationals roster is very different from the team the Mets last faced in June. The Mets will need to take advantage of the 11 games they have against the Nationals if they want any hope of getting back into first place.www.amazinavenue.com
