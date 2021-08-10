Mets desperately try to stop the bleeding as they host Nationals

Folks, I’m not going to tell you what the Mets’ record was this week because you already know and why should I depress you more than I already am about to on this Monday afternoon? Every game this week ended with a pretty tight score and it was truly the failure of the position players as a collective to hit with runners on that has been the key part of this tumble into third place in the NL East. As I loaded up the old trusty Fangraphs dot com hitting splits for the team this week, I had to actually brace myself as the page was loading because I knew it was going to be bad. And yes, it’s bad. The Mets hit .189 as a team this week with a 73 wRC+.