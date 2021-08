When a team’s pitching staff is of the quality of the 2021 Orioles pitching staff, long losing streaks are never far off. Line up several poor starting pitchers and a sufficient number of bad relievers and what you get is six games in a row giving up 9+ runs – a streak only broken yesterday when the O’s merely gave up five runs and still lost because their offense only gave up two. Little surprise they’ve lost seven games in a row, their third streak of 7+ losses this season.