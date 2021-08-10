Deputies: Naples man charged after possessing assault rifle

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Naples man following an investigation into the possession of a weapon police described as an ‘assault rifle’.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:10 a.m. Alan Busch, 57, of Naples was taken into custody at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation on Monday at 3 Concord Park in Naples where he was in possession of a Just Right 9mm Carbine rifle.

Deputies said in a news release that Busch was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because the gun was defined as an assault rifle.

The charge will be answered at a later date.

