Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, NY

Deputies: Naples man charged after possessing assault rifle

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2bZc_0bNOwVmS00

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Naples man following an investigation into the possession of a weapon police described as an ‘assault rifle’.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:10 a.m. Alan Busch, 57, of Naples was taken into custody at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation on Monday at 3 Concord Park in Naples where he was in possession of a Just Right 9mm Carbine rifle.

Deputies said in a news release that Busch was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because the gun was defined as an assault rifle.

The charge will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Rifle#Android#F F Thompson Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
iPad
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy