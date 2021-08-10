Rubius Therapeutics logs $50.2M loss in Q2

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.