Rubius Therapeutics logs $50.2M loss in Q2

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE UNM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,040,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.
