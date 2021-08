Since the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare era, the MP5 submachine gun has been a fan favorite thanks to its ease of use and lightweight mobility. When Call of Duty: Warzone first launched, the MP5 (MW) (not to be confused with the Cold War MP5) was one of the best weapons in the game, but was later outclassed following substantial updates and the integration of Black Ops Cold War firearms. Well now, what’s old is new again, and the MP5 (MW) is once again the king of close-range SMGs.