WATCH: Gov. Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations in press conference (video)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the public in a live press conference on Tuesday. He has been embroiled in scandal since Attorney General Letitia James released a report outlining sexual harassment last week.
Watch Below
