WATCH: Gov. Cuomo addresses sexual harassment allegations in press conference (video)

FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the public in a live press conference on Tuesday. He has been embroiled in scandal since Attorney General Letitia James released a report outlining sexual harassment last week.

Watch Below

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

