Construction is the most obvious reward for an architectural project, but very often in order to make things buildable, architects have to sacrifice innovation and creativity and surrender to business as usual. Non Architecture launches an award to honour those projects that didn’t take that approach and are unbuilt and unbuildable, either because they were designed to stay as such, or because their innovative charge brought them into the realm of the unpractical. We want to reward their innovative and experimental character with an award, organized in 4 categories – Urban, Landscape, Architecture and Aspatial.