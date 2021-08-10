Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 sneaky good deals made by contenders thus far

By Dalton Sell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is currently the busiest time of the year with a hectic 2021 NBA Free Agency period in full swing as teams look to retool ahead of next season. To this point, most of the high-profile players have expectedly stayed put with their respective teams. Kawhi Leonard re-signed with the LA Clippers, Chris Paul inked a lucrative deal with the Phoenix Suns, and John Collins signed a massive extension with the Atlanta Hawks.

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Buddy Hield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Free Agency#The La Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#The Atlanta Hawks#The Los Angeles Lakers#James Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ comeback bid amid Lakers free agency rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in full support of Isaiah Thomas, who is attempting an NBA comeback after being in and out of the league for the past four years. Thomas has struggled to find a consistent home since being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, he has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans—albeit sparingly.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Reporter Jovan Buha Believes Losing Dennis Schroder And Alex Caruso While Adding Russell Westbrook And Wayne Ellington Made The Lakers Worse Defensively

The Los Angeles Lakers have been extremely active during this recent period. Last week, the Lakers brokered a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire superstar point guard Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell. And in the last 24 hours, the Lakers lost fan-favorite guard Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. But Rob Pelinka and his front office have made moves to compensate for that loss. The Lakers acquired Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore to help upgrade the squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy