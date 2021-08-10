Park Theatre to debut first live concert

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will hold its first live concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio. The New Hampshire-based trio performs traditional Celtic music and features a fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for more than two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland and released multiple recordings of Celtic music. He is also an Emmy-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on more than 75 albums.