Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona County, MN

Letter: It's simple -- dairy expansion is against the law

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daley Farm is appealing to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, asking the Court to grant them the farm expansion variance previously denied by Winona County. The District Court ordered them to return to the new Winona County Board of Adjustment to seek a variance. For 20-plus years, Winona County has had an animal unit cap of 1,500 "animal units" on farms. The Daleys’ proposal, if granted, would allow them to expand to 5,289 animal units -- more than three times what current Winona County law allows.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Winona County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairy Industry#Clean Water#The Daley Farm#The District Court#Big Ag#The County Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy