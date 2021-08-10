Letter: It's simple -- dairy expansion is against the law

The Daley Farm is appealing to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, asking the Court to grant them the farm expansion variance previously denied by Winona County. The District Court ordered them to return to the new Winona County Board of Adjustment to seek a variance. For 20-plus years, Winona County has had an animal unit cap of 1,500 "animal units" on farms. The Daleys’ proposal, if granted, would allow them to expand to 5,289 animal units -- more than three times what current Winona County law allows.