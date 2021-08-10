Avert disaster, give blood

A combination of factors has the American Red Cross in search of volunteers to roll up their sleeves both on the ground and at blood drives. As always, blood donors are in high demand, but now American Red Cross of Wisconsin Regional CEO Mark Thomas said that it’s critical to also have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice. Thomas cited an already very active wildfire season due to drought, a prediction of 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks, the ongoing pandemic, along with areas still recovering from the previous disaster season. He says that by having trained local disaster volunteers, more persons will be able to take care of local needs as well as across the U.S.