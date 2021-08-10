Cancel
Avert disaster, give blood

Times-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into what’s known as “disaster season” — wildfires, hurricanes and other severe weather — Red Cross officials are sounding the alarm. The nation’s blood supply continues to be an area of concern, particularly as we continue to deal with what has been a tumultuous 18-plus months of COVID-19.

