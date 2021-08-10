Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Cheese and Ice Cream Festival returning to Strawbale Winery

By Scott Engen
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been a busy summer for Strawbale Winery, and they’re gearing up for another big event. The Great Plains Cheese and Ice Cream Festival will be taking place at the winery Saturday, August 14. Since opening 15 years ago, Strawbale Winery has...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Dairy#Food Drink#Beverages#S D Lrb#Sanford Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Fried Ice-Cream Recipe

This fried ice-cream recipe is so easy, beautiful, rich, and creamy! It has a very special luxury taste and is very delicious! You can prepare it for the weekend and surprise your family and friends with a fried ice-cream ball and a cup of coffee or a glass of ice tea – amazing combination! Here is the recipe:
Orleans, IAwho13.com

Okoboji Ice Cream Adventure

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — People who venture to this northwest Iowa vacation spot do so to be on or near the beautiful lakes. Some come to visit shops for the historic amusement park. But for some, it’s also an ice cream adventure. I found there to be five vendors that...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

The art of ice cream socializing

KEUKA LAKE – Summer socializing is at its height as the rush to summer’s end begins. Celebrate with the Arts Center of Yates County at the fourth annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 15 at its Sunny Point facility. The social combines great company, great pottery, great ice cream and great music at a wonderful lakeside location.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Q985

Beer, Cheese, & Sweet Corn Flavored Ice Cream? Only in Wisconsin

Move over vanilla and chocolate, there are new flavors in town. When I go to an ice cream shop, I always try to pick a unique flavor. If I used that technique at this ice cream shop in Wisconsin, I'd never be able to pick. I think I'd just have to spend some time trying them all. Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee, WI. has 200+ flavors.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Ice Cream Walk planned

The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force is hosting its Third Annual Ice Cream Walk on Aug. 24 during the open hours of the participating local ice cream stores. This walk is made possible by the donation of ice cream and water ice eight local vendors: Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, Friendly’s, Kilwin’s, Scoop’s on Steinwehr, Cone Sweet Cone, Mr. G’s, Rita’s, Lulu’s Finest Ice Cream.
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

Best ice cream makers of 2021

An ice cream maker is a surprisingly useful kitchen appliance that allows you to make delicioius frozen desserts whenever you want. To find the best, we went hands-on with nine models and tested them for weeks.
RecipesSidney Herald

Herbed Cream Cheese

1/4 tsp. chopped fresh marjoram leaves (optional) 1/8 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves (optional) Place cream cheese and butter in food processor or mixer. Add minced garlic and herbs and blend. Store the spread in the refrigerator and allow to soften before serving. Serve with bread or crackers. Makes 24...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Grab-and-Go Ice Cream Sandwiches

Penn State Berkey Creamery partnered up with Pen State Bakery to expand its line of individually packed and convenient ice cream sandwiches. The grab-and-go sandwich treat company is the largest university creamery in the United States. Students and ice cream sandwich fans can now choose among an additional 12 cookie...
Food & DrinksFood52

No-Churn Tortilla Chip Ice Cream

One of my all-time favorite restaurants in New York (and really the world) is Superiority Burger. The vegetarian-vegan fast-casual spot is known for their burgers, sandwiches, and a rotating cast of hyper-seasonal sides—but real fans know that their gelatos (and vegan sorbets!) can’t be missed. The flavors change weekly, sometimes daily, based on what’s available at the farmers markets—and in the cooks’ wildest imagination. Owner Brooks Headley has a reputation for pushing the norms for what a dessert can look like, often using savory kitchen scraps. One of the greatest examples of this is Superiority Burger’s tortilla gelato, which they bring into rotation every so often. This is an ode to the flavor of that gelato, using my go-to no-churn ice cream base—for those of us who live a bit too far from the restaurant to pop over for dessert.
Lifestyleksal.com

Festival First Friday: Free Music, Ice Cream

Free live music and free ice cream are on tap this Friday night in preparation and celebration of the upcoming 45th Smoky Hill River Festival. The first Festival First Friday celebration begins at 6:30 this Friday evening at the Eric Stein Sage in Oakdale Park. Minneapolis, Minnesota, based band Good Morning Bedlam will provide the music and Freddy’s Frozen Custard will provide free ice cream sandwiches to the first 175 Festival Friday attendees.
Hellertown, PAsauconsource.com

When is the St. Luke’s Old Williams Church Ice Cream Festival?

If you’ve driven around the Saucon Valley area recently, you’ve probably noticed yard signs advertising an upcoming ice cream festival. But where is it? And when? If you’ve whizzed past, you may have missed some of the important details listed on the signs. That’s where Saucon Source has you covered.
Food & DrinksWWLP 22News

Healthy banana ice cream

(Mass Appeal) – It’s summertime, so ice cream is the way to go – but what if I were to tell you there’s a healthier version that does not disappoint on flavor. Eliana Terry, a clinical dietician with Baystate Noble Hospital, is here to show us how to make a healthy banana ice cream.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Of all the desserts to crave nothing can take the place of pound cake. Considering how long it takes to make it can be so disappointing if it turns out a bit too dense or too hard- or even worse: dry. That’s why a good pound cake recipe is essential if you’re a fan of this classic dessert. We’ve found one that has just the right texture and flavor thanks to the addition of rich, tangy cream cheese.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Treasure Chest-Inspired Ice Creams

This August, Baskin-Robbins is making its scoops even more exciting with the debut of its new Hidden Treasure Ice Cream. Baskin-Robbins' new Hidden Treasure Ice Cream is the brand's Flavor of the Month for August 2021. Just as the name suggests, the sweet treat is inspired by a pirate's treasure chest, filled with gold coins and other goodies. More specifically, you'll find Belgian chocolate-flavored ice cream swirled with a crunchy cookie ribbon and studded with caramel-flavored gold coins.
Ferrisburgh, VTvtcng.com

Rokeby holds its pie, ice cream festival

The Rokeby Museum pie and ice-cream social is back, Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m., 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh. There will be dozens of home-baked pies to choose from, along with Vermont ice-cream, live music, lawn games and special activities for the kids. This year’s event will also include gift basket raffles and croquet and badminton on the back lawns.
RestaurantsWTVW

TF Ice Cream is more than just ice cream

This week Joe checked out TF Ice Cream in Boonville. Did you know they serve breakfast? Joe got to try their biscuits and gravy, a homemade Amish cinnamon roll, and a caramel cold brew. Next Joe tried a TF classic — a foot-long chili cheese dog. Plenty of other toppings...
Food & DrinksThrillist

Classic Ice Cream Toppings, Ranked

From hot fudge to fluffy whipped cream, who will be crowned the cherry on top?. Ice cream on its own is a blessing, but ice cream topped with a rainbow of sprinkles, fluffy whipped cream, and a lava of hot fudge is even better. But what’s the most superior ice cream topping? Is a maraschino cherry actually the cherry on top of this list? Here are our conclusions.
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

We all scream for ice cream

Several local organizations have partnered to host an Ice Cream Social event in recognition of the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood. GRO Marshfield, the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Marshfield, City of Marshfield Parks & Rec Department, Marshfield DC Travelers, and FACM (Foundation for an Active Community of Marshfield) have come together to put the event on at the Dr. Tommy MacDonnell Aquatic Center located at 1490 N. Elm Street.
RecipesTODAY.com

S'mores Ice Cream Cake

I love this recipe because it uses the preformed shape of a tub of ice cream to make a truly stunning dessert. With some filling, pressing, freezing and topping, the result is a decadent ice cream cake with all that good s'mores flavor. Technique tips: This is easiest to assemble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy