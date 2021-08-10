54 year old William Lee “Willie” Clayborn of Alexandria died Monday at his residence. He was a forklift operator for WestRock and a member of the Helton Creek The Baptist Church. Clayborn graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1985. He was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved music, the Steelers, wrestling, and the Tennessee VOLS. Willie loved to aggravate and was the best at it. A graveside service will be Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m. at Hillview Cemetery. Johnathon Willoughby will officiate. There will be no visitation. Clayborn was preceded in death by his father Bobby Clayborn. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Clayborn of Alexandria. A sister, Charissee Allen of Alexandria. Brother, Bobby (Shelia) Clayborn of Alexandria. Nephews Josh Baker and Schuylar Allen, Nieces, Jessie Baker and Taylor Allen. Great nieces, Shelby Clayborn, Cheyenne Bradshaw, and Kendall Poss, and special friend Tyria Fathera. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria to help with funeral expenses.