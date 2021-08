“Does using them undermine my value proposition to my clients?”. “Can I be a fiduciary if I don’t consider them?”. If you’re a registered investment adviser currently deliberating about one of the most significant product evolutions in the industry today – the introduction of commission-free annuities – those are the questions dominating the conversation. But what you may not remember is that those very same questions were being deliberated just 15 years ago about exchange-traded funds, products which today have become a core part of client portfolios.