Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains the IPCC's 6th Climate Assessment

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA United Nations panel of 230+ scientists from over 60 countries confirm that the world is warming rapidly due to greenhouse gasses. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes some time to explain the top takeaways from the report.

