5-star 2022 wing MJ Rice announces KU basketball commitment
KU basketball has landed a five-star prospect in the class of 2022. He's the highest-ranked player the Jayhawks have landed since the class of 2018. On Tuesday, MJ Rice, a five-star small forward out of Prolific Prep, announced a commitment to the KU basketball program. Rice is the first five-star prospect to commit to Kansas since Bryce Thompson (No. 21) in the class of 2020. The last Jayhawk commitment ranked higher than Rice was Quentin Grimes (No. 10) in 2018.247sports.com
