Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

5-star 2022 wing MJ Rice announces KU basketball commitment

By Scott Chasen
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKU basketball has landed a five-star prospect in the class of 2022. He's the highest-ranked player the Jayhawks have landed since the class of 2018. On Tuesday, MJ Rice, a five-star small forward out of Prolific Prep, announced a commitment to the KU basketball program. Rice is the first five-star prospect to commit to Kansas since Bryce Thompson (No. 21) in the class of 2020. The last Jayhawk commitment ranked higher than Rice was Quentin Grimes (No. 10) in 2018.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Bryce Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ku#Jayhawks#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Fbi#Nbl#The New Zealand Breakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

5-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Five-star Clemson defensive tackle target Travis Shaw has revealed his commitment date. The No. 1-rated defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals) will make his pledge on August 21st, per a social media announcement on Tuesday. Shaw released a top-4 in June...
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

5-star guard Keyonte George discusses top 5 ahead of August 8th commitment

Exactly one week away from his decision date, Keyonte George is coming down the home stretch of his recruitment. This week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp down in Orlando, FL, George was in attendance as one of the top overall prospects. A 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, TX, George is widely viewed as a top-five recruit from the class of 2022 and a five-star talent. The Kentucky Wildcats have been after him for some time now and George even included them in his top five, which he announced back in May, but the sense is that he will eventually land elsewhere.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 2022 3-star wing receives Illini offer

It looks like the Illinois basketball team isn’t finished with the 2022 class, as they are now targeting an underrated wing. As of right now, the Illini have one of the best classes in the nation for 2022. They are currently ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. With three strong recruits pledged for the next recruiting class, Illinois is looking to add at least one more player. That recruit could end up being Justyn Fernandez.
Alabama State247Sports

Photos from Alabama's first scrimmage of the 2021 preseason

The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, scrimmaging for two hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage lasted roughly 160 plays and just over two hours on a mostly-sunny Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The scrimmage, which began at 2:30 p.m. CT, was...
Virginia Statejerryratcliffe.com

Virginia basketball makes cut lists for 4-Star forward, 3-star wing

A consensus Top 30, 4-Star forward is showing some interest in Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers. Julian Phillips, a 6-foot-8, two-time all-state standout from Blythwood, S.C., has included Virginia in his top 10 schools. A member of the class of 2022, the versatile forward has narrowed his list to: UVA, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Tennessee, UCLA, Southern Cal, Clemson, Florida and Kansas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy