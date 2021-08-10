5-star 2022 wing MJ Rice announces KU basketball commitment

Exactly one week away from his decision date, Keyonte George is coming down the home stretch of his recruitment. This week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp down in Orlando, FL, George was in attendance as one of the top overall prospects. A 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Lewisville, TX, George is widely viewed as a top-five recruit from the class of 2022 and a five-star talent. The Kentucky Wildcats have been after him for some time now and George even included them in his top five, which he announced back in May, but the sense is that he will eventually land elsewhere.