Consumer prices in July rose 0.5% over June and 5.4% year over year, matching the 12-month surge recorded last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. At the grocery store, consumers continued to see higher prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs (up 1.5% vs. June), as protein prices rose for the seventh month in a row. Prices for cereals and baked goods (up 1.2%) as well as other center-store foods (up 0.8%) saw their largest one-month increases since April 2020.