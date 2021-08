The U.S. economy has been making steady recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slump as businesses reopen and restart hiring. Per the Labor Department’s report on Aug 6, the country recorded the fastest job additions in almost a year in July. Nonfarm payrolls increased 943,000 last month versus the consensus estimate of 854,000 and surpassing the upwardly revised 938,000 new jobs in June. This now brings the unemployment rate down to 5.4% from 5.9% in June and also beats the consensus estimate of 5.7%.