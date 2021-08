Sour candies are like ‘90s vibes — they’re probably never going to get old. That being said, you probably never thought you’d see the day there was a sour candy-flavored hard seltzer. Luckily, the masterminds behind the candy and hard seltzer mash-up are here to wow your tastebuds with a nostalgic combo that could replace your White Claw for a minute. So if you’re ready to try a boozy twist on your go-to libation, here’s where to buy Warheads Hard Seltzer.