Assault Investigation : 2300 block of Derry St

On Thursday August 5th 2021, at about 8:30pm, two individuals arrived at a local hospital seeking medical treatment for stab wounds. The individuals advised officers that they were at Bill's Cafe (2312 Derry Street, Harrisburg) when a male entered the bar and assaulted them. The suspect, described as a black male in his thirties and wearing a white t-shirt, was to have arrived and fled the scene in a newer white in color SUV. Both the suspect and the suspect's SUV are seen in the attached images.