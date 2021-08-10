Mosquito Spraying Planned for Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12

Clarke will administer a Village-wide spray for adult mosquito control during the evening of Tuesday, August 17th (weather conditions permitting). This application is aimed at reducing the number of recently emerging mosquitos in the area and is the third application for adult mosquito control this season. Those seeking to be alerted by Clarke Mosquito prior to the administration of a spray treatment, and have not done so already, can register for alerts by visiting www.clarkeportal.com/hotline and selecting “Register for Service Notifications”. Individuals can also use this link to report nuisance mosquitoes or standing water. These services are also available through calling the Clarke hotline at 800-942-2555.