Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mosquito Spraying Planned for Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12

visitaddison.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes recently trapped in the Celestial neighborhood in Addison. Spraying will take place in the Winnwood/Celestial, Oaks North, Lake Forest and Bellbrook Estates neighborhoods on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 the hour immediately before sunrise (approximately 5am to 6am). The pesticide...

visitaddison.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celestial#Mosquitoes#Pesticide#Bellbrook Estates#West Nile Virus#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Montgomery, PAmontcopa.org

Mosquito Spraying for West Nile Virus Planned for Abington Township on August 25

NORRISTOWN, PA – The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Public Health (OPH), after consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) and Abington Township officials, will be adulticiding (spraying) to control the adult mosquito population in selected areas. The spraying will be done where sampling by the OPH and PADP has shown mosquitoes that carry the West Nile Virus (WNV). For notification of any future spray events, sign up with the County's emergency notification system, ReadyMontco.
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Aerial mosquito spraying planned for Aug. 24

OSWEGO — Health officials announced plans to conduct aerial spraying over Toad Harbor Swamp next week after multiple pools of mosquitoes in the area tested positive for the deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus. The Oswego County Health Department announced plans for the aerial insecticide spraying on Friday, just two days...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes this week after a mosquito trap test positive for West Nile Virus, according to a town news release. The positive sample in Flower Mound was collected in the 6200 block of Madeline Lane. Crews will spray Monday through Wednesday, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Residents in the spray area should:
Burleson, TXCleburne Times-Review

Burleson to spray more zones for mosquitos

On Wednesday, Burleson’s environmental services division was notified that six mosquito traps tested positive for West Nile virus. Zone 1 is in the area of Renfro, Wilshire, Summercrest, Alsbury and Brushy Mound boulevards. Zone 3 is in the area of Wilshire Boulevard, Wildwood Lane, Oakbrook Drive, Lakeside Drive, Clubhouse Drive,...
Camden, NJcamdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. During the summer and fall months the commission schedules on an as-needed basis based upon the results of their surveillance efforts and input from the public. “There’s rain...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

West Nile virus found in city mosquitoes; spraying to take place Wednesday night

WORCESTER — Two mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus and as a result, a section of the city will be sprayed Wednesday night. The state Department of Public Health informed the city's Division of Public Health on Tuesday that West Nile virus was detected and city officials announced that the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project will spray the area of West Boylston Street, Fales Street, Burncoat Street, Quinapoxet Lane and East Mountain.
Politicsvillageoflisle.org

Clarke to Administer Village-wide Mosquito Spray the Evening of Tuesday, August 17th

Clarke will administer a Village-wide spray for adult mosquito control during the evening of Tuesday, August 17th (weather conditions permitting). This application is aimed at reducing the number of recently emerging mosquitos in the area and is the third application for adult mosquito control this season. Those seeking to be alerted by Clarke Mosquito prior to the administration of a spray treatment, and have not done so already, can register for alerts by visiting www.clarkeportal.com/hotline and selecting “Register for Service Notifications”. Individuals can also use this link to report nuisance mosquitoes or standing water. These services are also available through calling the Clarke hotline at 800-942-2555.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mosquito spraying begins tonight

Mesquite, TX – August 13, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has received three positive West Nile-Virus reports from Dallas County Mosquito Lab. Spraying will start tonight at 10 p.m. in the area around Shands Elementary and Vanston Middle School, in the neighborhoods around Poteet High School and around the Town East Boulevard and Galloway Avenue intersection. Attached are maps of the spray areas.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

City to Spray Overnight August 13 & 14, After Mosquito Pool Tests Positive for WNV

(August 13, 2021) This week one mosquito pool in Frisco tested ’positive’ for West Nile Virus (WNV). The location is at the intersection of Michelle and McCommas near Hillcrest Road. In response, the city will ground spray overnight August 13 and 14 in public areas of the Dominion at Panther Creek and Panther Creek Estates neighborhoods near Northeast Community Park (see map)
Mckinney, TXmckinneyonline.com

City of McKinney to Spray for Mosquitoes

McKINNEY, TX – McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Woodson Drive, west of Penny Lane, south of Estates Way, and north of Maidstone Way.
AnimalsMarconews.com

Gardening: Dealing with mosquitos in a wet August

August is here and temperatures this month will have highs of about 90-95 and lows in the mid-70s. With more than eight inches of rain this is usually one of the wettest and most humid months. Keep in mind that though it may be a wet month, transpiration is very...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

DEP to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will spray pesticides in order to reduce mosquito populations in Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Cambridge Springs area on Wednesday and Thursday. The spraying aims to reduce the risk of West Nile virus transmission. Truck-mounted, ultra-low volume spray equipment will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy