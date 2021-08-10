Menendez Statement on Senate Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following statement following the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:. “The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is great news for the people of New Jersey and the nation at large. We have turned President Biden’s pledge to ‘Build Back Better’ from a slogan into a once-in-a-generation investment that will put millions of people to work building a more competitive, equitable, and sustainable economy for the 21st century.www.insidernj.com
