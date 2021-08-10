Menendez Statement on Senate Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following statement following the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:. “The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is great news for the people of New Jersey and the nation at large. We have turned President Biden’s pledge to ‘Build Back Better’ from a slogan into a once-in-a-generation investment that will put millions of people to work building a more competitive, equitable, and sustainable economy for the 21st century.

Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Who is right on infrastructure, Mitt Romney or Mike Lee?

All eyes in Washington this week were on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure legislation passed on Tuesday. It’s particularly interesting to us because Utah Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney have been very visible on this high-profile legislation — but on opposite sides. We explore the political intrigue.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Pennsylvania Statephillytrib.com

Editorial: Infrastructure plan will help Pennsylvania

After years of failed attempts and weeks of negotiations, the Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday. Now it’s time for the House to move for approval. Congress must take advantage of this unique opportunity. On Tuesday, a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Senate Confirms Moffitt for USDA Post

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Jenny Moffitt as Agriculture Department undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says, “Moffitt brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective as both a farmer and a policy maker.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

GOP senators that voted for infrastructure bill need to be held accountable

There are plenty of reasons not to like the infrastructure legislation that recently cleared the Senate It sets the stage for truly destructive reconciliation legislation. It creates a foundation for a tax on miles driven. Less than 10% of its spending is dedicated to roads and bridges. It establishes a protected class based on one’s “real or perceived” gender identity. It mandates ignition interlocks (breathalyzers) in new cars.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what it means for you

Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning, after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The bill was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic. "We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade," Biden said, following the Senate vote, "that I truly believe will transform America."

