Barrows Real Talk Tuesday: Is the Market Hot?🔥

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

The market is hot 🔥 that's for sure. Hear all about from Brian in today's Barrows Real Talk. 👍 It's a great time to sell as we are setting some all time highs for our sellers. The rates are still low making great opportunities for our buyers as well. 📣

