North Dakota’s Dog Day Deals Are Free On Day Three. (Plz Donate!)

By Scott McGowan
96-5 The Fox
 6 days ago
Don't only show up on day three and tell me everything's been picked over. It's free so find something else to get cranky about. By FREE I mean...goodness sakes leave a donation! This sale is for the benefit of all the critters housed in the Central Dakota Humane Society. Bring cash you're willing to leave there and leave with a truckfull of stuff!

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

