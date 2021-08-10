CALLING ALL MOUNTAINEERS: Visitors invited to participate in West Virginia University activities at State Fair
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For many West Virginians and others across the nation, it’s likely a West Virginia country road that connected them to WVU. Whether it’s a 4-H’er who participated in livestock, STEM or camping activities or a graduate of one of WVU’s three campuses, the State Fair of West Virginia has a unique way of bringing Mountaineers together to celebrate their state.www.wvnews.com
