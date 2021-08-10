Total Pavement Replacement Scheduled for SR 64 In Francisco

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure on State Road 64 in Francisco for a total pavement replacement project. Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 16, contractors will begin the first phase of a three-phase project to completely replace the pavement through the town of Francisco. The first phase will begin on the west side of town near Cross Street and the Francisco Elementary School. Workers will completely replace the roadway from the sub grade to the surface and make repairs to drainage structures throughout the limits as a part of this project.