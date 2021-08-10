For 'Mare of Easttown's' Director and DP, Character Was More Important Than Complex Camera Movement

Ever since she made a championship-winning basket in high school, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) was the golden girl of the Easttown community, Miss Lady Hawk herself. A small-town cop when HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” introduces her, she has been regarded as a hero. But she is failing to live up to her neighbors’ and her own lofty expectations, unable to grieve the death of her son and solve the case of a missing teenager. “What’s interesting to me is that she had always embraced the title of being a hero. As much as she complains about it, she’s allowed the community to have this image of her over the years. And now we drop into her life at this exact moment when the facade is crumbling,” says “Mare of Easttown” showrunner Brad Ingelsby. He wanted to write a character who still viewed herself as a “bedrock” of her community, despite that rock displaying serious faults. “She hasn’t been able to solve the case of Katie, so the community that embraced her is now starting to turn on her.”