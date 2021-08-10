Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

For 'Mare of Easttown's' Director and DP, Character Was More Important Than Complex Camera Movement

By Danielle Turchiano
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” told two stories: one was a gripping, small-town murder mystery and the other was an exploration of grief and guilt for a mother, the titular Mare (played by Kate Winslet), who lost her son too young. Both pieces of the overall limited series were deeply emotional but, as director Craig Zobel puts it, “humanistic,” and therefore the show’s visual complexity came from the crew and actors challenging themselves.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Hbo#Variety Zobel#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says ‘Some Very Cool Ideas’ Now Exist for ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2

“Mare of Easttown” hit the zeitgeist during its seven-episode run on HBO earlier this year, on its way to 16 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and four acting nominations (for Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Jean Smart, and Julianne Nicholson). HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said in June there were “no conversations” taking place for a second season at the moment, but Winslet recently told Entertainment Weekly that series creator Brad Ingelsby already has “some very cool ideas” about where Mare could go next. “At the end of shooting we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never...
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown season 2: The plot, cast, the release date

Warning: Spoilers for season one of Mare of Easttown below. Many fans of Kate Winslet's moving and compelling crime drama Mare of Easttown have been left divided over the idea of a second season, concerned that it could tarnish the series - which was intended as a limited one-off - and its perfect conclusion.
Designers & Collectionsgoldderby.com

Meghan Kasperlik interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ costume designer

Costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has now earned her second Emmy nomination for her work on the hit HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” Her first was for the 2018 fantasy film “Fahrenheit 451.” For Kasperlik, working in such divergent genres has meant overcoming different challenges. “On ‘Mare,’ we asked, ‘How do we make everyone look super authentic but still have interes?’ It was all about storytelling through the costumes and making them as lived in and real as possible.”
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

4 reasons why you shouldn’t sleep on ‘Mare of Easttown’ to win the Best Limited Series Emmy

After becoming a massive hit following its October debut and sweeping the winter awards, “The Queen’s Gambit” topped our Emmy odds for Best Limited Series the entire way through the nominations phase. Even though it’s been able to retain its lead post-nominations, the gap between it and No. 2, HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” is slowly narrowing. Below, I lay out four reasons why you shouldn’t be surprised if “Mare” snatches the “Queen’s” seemingly predestined crown. 1. It has across-the-board support “Mare” raked in 16 nominations, of which seven are above the line, where it’s shortlisted for limited series, actress (Kate Winslet), supporting...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet explains only doubts about season 2

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet has admitted it would take some convincing for her to do a second season of the HBO and Sky show. While it was envisioned as a limited series, there has been buzz about making more of writer Brad Ingelsby's crime drama, especially after it earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Kate Winslet Gave A Promising Update About A Possible Mare Of Easttown Season 2

HBO is the queen of unexpected hits. When Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, no one expected a little show about dragons to become the show of the decade. When Chernobyl arrived the same week as its final season, no one thought an odd historical piece on a nuclear meltdown would be more significant than the GoT finale. And when Mare of Easttown premiered in the spring of 2021, no one realized it would be everyone’s new favorite detective show. So, what’s happening with Mare of Easttown Season 2? Things are starting to look promising for a return to eastern Pennsylvania.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Keith Cunningham interview: ‘Mare of Easttown’ production designer

Production designer Keith Cunningham, who has contended five times at the Art Directors Guild Awards for his film work, just earned his first Emmy nomination for the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.” He is quick to credit this success to a close collaboration with two fellow Emmy nominees: cinematographer Ben Richardson and costume designer Meghan Kasperlik. “It was all about coming up with the design parameters for these characters, to make each one diverse but make them fit into this world that we were creating. We knew we wanted a real density in the overall world and in each dwelling. We came up with a color palette because we were looking for a structure for these unstructured lives.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Mare of Easttown’: Building an Authentic Community Through Craft

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work that we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with HBO, for this edition we look at the subtle craft of “Mare of Easttown” with the limited series’ Emmy-nominated editor Amy E. Duddleston, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik, and production designer Keith P. Cunningham. Creator Brad Ingelsby’s scripts for “Mare of Easttown” were filled with local details, imbuing a fictional town with memories of the working-class Philadelphia suburbs where he grew up. Combined with series director Craig Zobel’s naturalistic approach to filming on...
TV SeriesHBO Watch

A MARE OF EASTTOWN Season Two or Not?

This post is generated for two reasons. One, MARE OF EASTTOWN was an acclaimed limited series for HBO and the production companies involved and two, because which projects deserve to continue has been a question for HBO as of late. I will address that first reason but let’s look at...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'Mare of Easttown,' 'WandaVision,' 'The Queens Gambit' Characters Come With Extraordinary Expectations

Ever since she made a championship-winning basket in high school, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) was the golden girl of the Easttown community, Miss Lady Hawk herself. A small-town cop when HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” introduces her, she has been regarded as a hero. But she is failing to live up to her neighbors’ and her own lofty expectations, unable to grieve the death of her son and solve the case of a missing teenager. “What’s interesting to me is that she had always embraced the title of being a hero. As much as she complains about it, she’s allowed the community to have this image of her over the years. And now we drop into her life at this exact moment when the facade is crumbling,” says “Mare of Easttown” showrunner Brad Ingelsby. He wanted to write a character who still viewed herself as a “bedrock” of her community, despite that rock displaying serious faults. “She hasn’t been able to solve the case of Katie, so the community that embraced her is now starting to turn on her.”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Kate Winslet & ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Writer Brad Ingelsby Have Already Talked About Season 2 Ideas

Will HBO make another season of “Mare of Easttown?” It’s a question that has been asked numerous times since the acclaimed drama wrapped up its run weeks ago. But with prestige limited series, it’s not always a guarantee that we’ll see more, whether it’s because the talent involved doesn’t want to come back or because it just costs too damn much for the studio to make it happen. Well, it appears “Mare of Easttown” seems more likely than most to come back considering how Kate Winslet and writer-producer Brad Ingelsby talk about the possibility of Season 2.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Why Making Mare of Easttown Was “a Shock to the System”

Creator Brad Ingelsby talks about building a mystery, hate mail, and the possibility of a second season. Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby didn’t dream of living in Hollywood, let alone becoming a successful showrunner—so how did he end up with one of the most surprising hit series of 2021?
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Thor: The Dark World’ Director on Marvel Movie Backlash: “I Lost the Will to Live as a Director”

As part of a deep-dive interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his career and the making the new The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor got candid about the toughest period during his decades of filmmaking: Directing two major franchise pictures, Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys, back to back. After helming dozens of acclaimed episodes of prestige TV shows ranging from Mad Men to The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, Marvel offered Taylor the 2013 Thor sequel. The film was subtitled The Dark World, which hinted at the film’s original tonal intention — something darker...
TV SeriesShowbiz411

HBO Series “The Staircase” in Atlanta Hits Production Snag as Star Colin Firth Said to Test Positive for COVID

EXCLUSIVE SOURCES say HBO’s “The Staircase,” a mini series shooting in Atlanta, has gotten into trouble because of COVID. I’m told star Colin Firth tested positive for the Delta variant and that brought everything to a halt. I’m told Firth was totally vaccinated for everything but is sick with the Delta variant. We’re sending him best wishes for a quick recovery!
Movies/Film

‘Dark City’ Director Alex Proyas is Working on TV Version of the 1998 Cult Classic

Director Alex Proyas has a new short film, Mask of the Evil Apparition, set in the world of Dark City, his 1998 sci-fi neo-noir cult classic starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt. From now until August 19, said short film is available through Video on Demand, as one of the “Virtual Cinema” entries in this year’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival.
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Having Mare withdrawals? Kate Winslet is talking about going back to Easttown

"Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, 'Shut up. You're just a f— actor." Coming from Kate WInslet, this is both a preface and a warning, a self-aware salvo telling you that she's about to dig into how Mare Sheehan— the gruff, opinionated, vape-smoking, hoagie-eating detective she played so memorably in the HBO limited series "Mare of Easttown" — got under her skin in ways that made it hard to let go. Not just hard. Almost impossible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy