CytoSMART Technologies has announced the launch of the new brightfield live-cell imaging system – the CytoSMART Lux3 BR. It is a small brightfield microscope, equipped with a high-quality 6.4 MP CMOS camera. The new live-cell imager is designed to work inside a standard cell culture incubator as all other CytoSMART microscopes, without disturbing temperature, airflow and optimum culture conditions for the cells. This allows researchers to perform long-term live-cell imaging experiments, ensuring optimal cell growth and health. Very detailed brightfield images can be captured using the new device. In both x- and y-direction, 2072 pixels combined with 1.45 mm field of view provide a resolution of 0.7 µm/pixel. Even at the commonly required image resolution of 300 dpi for printed (scientific) publications, these images can fill the entire page width if desired, without compromising the image quality.