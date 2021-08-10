Cancel
Military

SwRI awarded $34M contract to support U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Research Institute received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at up to $34 million over five years to support the US. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center through research and development of autonomous and robotic vehicles. “SwRI is proud to continue developing the latest autonomous and robotic systems...

