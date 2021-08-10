Get A Boost From These Performance Sneakers Made From Coffee

Here in the back half of 2021, coffee shoes—either those made of coffee or inspired by it—are nothing new. If you have read Sprudge even casually over the past five years you’ve no doubt seen one of the many articles we’ve covetously penned about coffee sneakers. And while most of the shoes we have discussed have an athletic bent, most coming from a pre-existing silhouette getting the caffeinated treatment, none could truly be said to be performance footwear. Until now that is, with Nomad from Rens (stylized NOMAD), a waterproof performance sneaker made of coffee and recycled plastic bottles, and it’s on Kickstarter now!