Wizards, rookie Isaiah Todd agree to four-year, $7M deal

The Wizards reached an agreement with No. 31 overall pick Isaiah Todd on a four-year contract, agents Wallace Prather and Steve Haney tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, Todd’s four-year deal will be worth $7M and will include three guaranteed seasons.

As our chart of multiyear minimum-salary contract values shows, a four-year minimum deal for a rookie would be worth about $6.3M, so it sounds like Todd’s first-year salary will be higher than the minimum. Washington will complete the signing using a portion of the team’s mid-level exception, which allows the club to offer up to four years.

Todd, 19, was one of the prospects who opted to join the G League Ignite for the 2020-21 season rather than playing for a college program or going overseas. While he was overshadowed to some extent by teammates Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, Todd posted solid numbers in his first professional season, averaging 12.3 PPG and 4.9 RPG on .437/.362/.824 shooting in 25 games (24.4 MPG).

The 6-10 forward, who was the first player drafted in the second round, was technically selected by the Bucks on draft night on behalf of the Wizards. Milwaukee traded his rights to the Pacers, who subsequently flipped them to Washington in the five-team Russell Westbrook/Spencer Dinwiddie trade.