Moran votes no; $1T infrastructure bill passes the Senate

Democrats have exactly four months to solve the country’s problems before the government grinds to a halt again. Come 2022, politicians will shift into reelection mode, with some making a big show of dropping messaging bills and others making a big show of stomping all over those bills. After November, Republicans will likely gerrymander their way into Congressional majorities, which will put President Joe Biden and the Democrats on the defensive for the next few years. Then it's the 2024 presidential election season, which nobody wants to think about right now.