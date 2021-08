Chael Sonnen has decided to offer Jon Jones some sincere, non-trollish advice regarding his move up to heavyweight. Chael Sonnen has been trolling Jon Jones for years now, with Jones finally having enough and blocking him earlier this summer. Block notwithstanding, Sonnen has still continued talking about Jones whenever the opportunity presents itself. As one of the most prevalent, loquacious media personalities in our sport, it would be unavoidable for him not to. And though Jones may have made the decision to tone Sonnen out, he may want to at least consider this input from his long-time nemesis concerning his planned heavyweight transition (h/t ESPN MMA).